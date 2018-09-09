Outperformance of Indian market to continue; Nifty to touch 12,000 by December: Edelweiss

Indian markets have outperformed all other emerging markets so far this year and the trend is expected to continue, with the Nifty likely to touch 12,000 by December this year, a senior official of Edelweiss Investment Research said.

"India is up 12 percent so far this year while MSCI emerging market index is down 10 percent, showing clear outperformance," Sandeep Raina, Associate Director, Edelweiss Investment Research told PTI.

"We believe that the outperformance may continue given the fact that earnings of the companies are looking better and there are many companies available at reasonable valuations. We have a December target of 12,000 for Nifty," he added.

The 30-share benchmark index Sensex has surged over 12 percent so far this year and is currently trading around 38,000 level while the broader Nifty is hovering at 11,500 points.

Asked whether the risk-reward for the Indian market has turned negative as it has accrued significant gains, he said the markets are not looking "very expensive".

"With earnings insight and economic growth picking momentum, markets are not looking very expensive. In this quarter, BSE 500 (companies) have given a PAT growth of 16 percent (excluding all PSU Banks), which is very strong. Hence, we believe that earnings are coming back significantly," he said.

Investors, however, should participate in those stocks where "the earning visibility is strong, corporate governance is good and cash flows are strong", he added.

Regarding the significant decline in rupee, he said there is a strong relationship between deteriorating external balances and worsening currency performance.

"Therefore rupee will see some pressure if current account deficit and fiscal deficit keeps on deteriorating," he noted.

The rupee ended below the 72-mark against the US dollar for the first time ever on September 6.