business Outlook is very good and momentum is back: Why HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar is bullish HCL Technologies posted third quarter results that came in ahead of Street estimates. While revenue grew 6.7% sequentially driven by momentum in products and platforms, margins were flat as cost of hiring went up. In this interview with Moneycontrol, HCL Tech CEO and MD spoke about - Outlook for Q4 - Momentum in products business - Margin trajectory - Deal pipeline - Hiring plans - Return to Work - Pricing