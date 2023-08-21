Outlook for cement industry strong, south markets may see consolidation: Puneet Dalmia

Dalmia Bharat Cement

Dalmia Bharat's Managing Director Puneet Dalmia said he is bullish on the cement industry and expects 10 percent volume growth in FY24.

Speaking at the Motilal Oswal Annual Global Investor Conference on August 21, Dalmia said he is positive about the growth in the cement industry as demand—mainly from the infrastructure and housing segment—continued to be strong.

India's incremental cement capacity is expected to increase to 980 metric tonnes by 2030. And volumes are expected to increase to 660 metric tonnes by FY30. Currently, the industry capacity and volumes are at 630 metric tonnes and 380 metric tonnes, respectively.

Dalmia said Dalmia Bharat's EBITDA margins on a five-year average was 21.8 percent, which was higher than the top four players in the cement industry. The top four players had an EBITDA of 20.2 percent on a five-year average.

Dalmia said that there is an overcapacity in the South Indian markets as there is a problem of demand and supply there. He further said that over a period of time, there would be consolidation in the southern markets.

