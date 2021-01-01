MARKET NEWS

Our servers were hacked, internal documents may get uploaded on public websites: IndiGo

"We would like to make this disclosure that some of our servers were subject to a hacking incident earlier this month," said India's largest airline in a statement.

PTI
January 01, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST
IndiGo | Company reported loss at Rs 1,194.8 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 1,062 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 2,740.9 crore from Rs 8,105 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)

IndiGo on Thursday said that its servers were hacked during the early days of December and it is possible that hackers might upload some internal documents on public websites.

Indigo was able to restore systems in a very short span of time with minimal impact, it said.

"There were some segments of data servers that were breached - so, there is a possibility that some internaldocuments may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms," the airline said.

The carrier said it realises the seriousness of the issue, and it continues to engage with "all relevant experts and law enforcement" to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail.
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 1, 2020 07:40 am

