Our purpose is to bridge the rural-urban divide in healthcare delivery: Sujay Santra of iKure

Moneycontrol, India’s leading financial news digital platform and CommsCredible, an integrated communications consultancy, have come together to partner with Grant Thornton Bharat, one of the largest fully integrated Assurance, Tax & Advisory firms in India, to launch Faces of Vibrant Bharat (FoVB), an initiative that tells stories of organisations making an impact on India's social fabric with their work at the grassroot level.

Even with more than 23,000 primary health centres (PHCs) and nearly 1.46 lakh sub-centres, India's primary healthcare system lacks quality primary and preventive care. Only 25% outpatient services and 45% inpatient care services are availed by the people, as the centres are ill-equipped when it comes to resources, drugs and staff.

Most deaths in India are the ones that can be preventable/curable/treated in other parts of the world. With a vision to create zero mortality in primary healthcare, Sujay Santra founded iKure. iKure is a social enterprise that delivers primary healthcare and wellness and prevention services to communities in India through innovative technology, trained frontline health workers, network of hub and spoke clinics.

“Our purpose is to bridge the rural-urban divide in healthcare delivery and reduce the inequity in accessing affordable quality healthcare, where technology is a major enabler towards ensuring continuity of care” says Santra, Founder & CEO.

Till now, iKure has established nine hubs and 160 touch points, covered 10.2 million across seven states, treated 1.1 million people, onboarded 5400+ self-help group members and touched around 5200 villages. The enterprise boasts of 220 technology, research and global partners. It has its eyes set on countries in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Middle-east and North Africa.

“Currently, India has 1 doctor for every 1,700 people in the population, a ratio that is far below the minimum ratio of 1:1,000 specified by the World Health Organization. It still needs over 5,00,000 doctors to attain this standard. Over 600 million people live with little or no access to healthcare. Of these, 50% live in rural areas. The country’s intent to invest in healthcare by 2025 stands at a meagre 2.5% compared with the global average of 6%. This shortage of primary healthcare in the last mile is what iKure is catering to,” says Santra.

iKure aims to create an integrated care continuum backed by innovative technology and a scalable model. In the founder’s words, “it is only through technology that we can reach out to the people in need”. Their health management services span preventive, promotive and curative aspects of healthcare.

Despite such a fascinating journey, Santra feels the best is yet to come. “Through iKure, we want to enable access to technology-enabled integrated care, empower community health workers and implement behaviour change programmes to create holistic and sustainable impact in human lives,” he concludes.

“iKure leverages the power of information and communication technologies to provide accessible healthcare services in the hinterland of India, which accounts for 70% of the population. Covid has further highlighted the need for quality healthcare services in rural India, currently inaccessible by the common man. With qualified doctors, pharmacists and health workers, enterprises like iKure are a boon to create an integrated, quality, affordable and scalable healthcare system backed by technology.” said Bhanu Prakash Kalmath S J, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.

"Starting in 2010, iKure has leveraged technology to provide the last mile healthcare delivery to the poor and low-middle income India that resides beyond the cities. iKure's relentless pursuit to address India's healthcare challenges around accessibility, affordability, availability and awareness, and the social impact it has created with its work, is a success story that deserves larger spotlight and celebration." said Aman Dhall, Founder of CommsCredible