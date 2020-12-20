MARKET NEWS

Our investment plans in India on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi Arabia

In February last year, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that Saudi Arabia would invest over $100 billion in India in petrochemicals, refining, infrastructure, mining and manufacturing, agriculture and several other sectors.

PTI
December 20, 2020 / 09:04 PM IST

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, on December 20 said its investment plans in India are on track, noting that the Indian economy has the strength to recover from the adverse impact of the coronavirus crisis.

"Our plans to invest in India are on track and we are in discussion to prioritise investment opportunities in several sectors in both countries," Saudi Ambassador Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati told
PTI
TAGS: #Business #India #Mohammed bin Salman #Saudi Arabia
first published: Dec 20, 2020 09:04 pm

