Our aim is to provide reliable on-field data for wholesome decision making: Prerna Mukharya of Outline India

Source: Facebook

Moneycontrol, India’s leading financial news digital platform and CommsCredible, an integrated communications consultancy, have come together to partner with Grant Thornton Bharat, one of the largest fully integrated Assurance, Tax & Advisory firms in India, to launch Faces of Vibrant Bharat (FoVB), an initiative that tells stories of organisations making an impact on India's social fabric with their work at the grassroot level.

An economics postgraduate from Boston University, Prerna Mukharya took a leap of faith and left her job as a Research Associate at the Centre for Policy Research to mend a service gap in the Indian data system. After a few years into her research, Mukharya realised how unreliable data in the social sector was.

"I set up Outline India to bring in accountability, authenticity and incentives to data collection in the country. Our aim is to provide reliable qualitative and quantitative on-field data to our clients so that all analysis-based decisions made by them are wholesome, accurate and impactful," says Mukharya.

Mukharya started Outline India, with Rs 1.5 lakh from her personal savings and with the help of a few interns. The company has operations across 26 states in India, Nepal and Bangladesh, in about 15,000+ villages and has reached over five million people so far. Its sole objective is to enhance the decision-making process of policymakers.

"In a population of about 1.25 billion people in India, only 18% people have access to the Internet. This essentially means that the opinion of over 900 million Indians does not even get factored into the Big Data while making policies," she explains.

It was the thrill of making a social impact by bringing to light the opinions of the ignored 900 million people that motivated Mukharya. "To be at the grassroots is super exciting. Every small change has the potential to make a huge impact. You cannot figure out their banking needs, sitting in an air-conditioned office in Mumbai; this is how microfinance evolved," she adds.

So far, the enterprise has generated thousands of man-days of employment across fieldworkers, coordinators, supervisors, transcribers and data entry operators who are, often, individuals with high school education and/or little or no college education. With nearly a decade of experience in data collection and impact assessment, crossing more than a million interactions across the world, Outline India has shown how evidence-based policy results in increased social outcomes and quality of life for millions of people.

"In the coming years, I wish to spearhead the expansion of emerging economies of the world for the adoption of data-driven decisions," she concludes.

“The rural population in India is estimated to reach 506 million in 2022, according to Statista. To ensure that the policymakers consider challenges of the grassroots and provide outcome-based solutions, data from this set of the population is as important as the urban population. The work done by Outline India is a true reflection of how evidence-based policy results can change the quality of life for everyone,” said Siddharth Talwar, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.

"Taking on the mantle to assimilate data for the benefit of society at large, is not only a formidable mission but also one with zero expectation of commercial scale up. Outline India’s outstanding work as a data collection and analysis machinery has proved that a social venture influencing policymakers across the board can be a profit-generating one," said Aman Dhall, Founder of CommsCredible.