you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

OTTO, TVS Motor, MRF Tyres among TRA's most trusted brands in 2019

While OTTO climbed from 96th rank in 2018 to 23rd in 2019, TVS Motor rose to 42nd from 60th position last year. MRF Tyres climbed to the 107th position from 130th in 2018, according to the report on Chennai brands that was released here on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Men's apparel brand Otto, two and three wheeler major TVS Motor and tyre manufacturer MRF Tyres have emerged as the most trusted brands from Chennai, according to a TRA report, India Study, 2019.

Heavy commercial major Ashok Leyland dropped to the 225th position from 172nd in 2018, while city-based healthcare provider Apollo Hospitals slipped to the 264th position from 242nd in 2018.

"Chennai is undoubtedly emerging as a successful playground for multiple brands, be it manufacturing, automobile, engineering or apparels," TRA CEO, N Chandramouli, said in a statement.

"Chennai-based brands are reaching out to wider audience by improving the trust quotient and thus connecting with the consumers," the statement quoted him as saying. TRA's Brand Trust Report 2019, the ninth in the series, is the result of a primary research based on the proprietary 61-Attribute Trust Matrix of TRA, the statement said.

This year's research was conducted among 2,315 consumer-influencers across 16 cities, it said.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 08:18 am

tags #Business #Companies

