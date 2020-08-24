Otipy raises $1 million from Inflection Point Ventures

Otipy, the social commerce venture of farm-to-fork agritech startup Crofarm, has raised a million dollars from Inflection Point Ventures, the company said on August 24.

Otipy is working on a model that connects consumers to farmers through women resellers. It has partnered with 1,000 resellers to cater to around 1 lakh consumers, it said.

The company offers fresh fruits and vegetables sourced directly from farms and prices them 25 percent lower than market rates.

It claims to have grown four times during the lockdown months.

“We have built a very strong community with our partner resellers (mostly women) and have empowered them by providing an alternate source of income especially in these times when other sources have dried up. Also, with the recent changes in APMC our farmer network is growing at a very fast pace,” Otipy cofounder Varun Khanna said.

Otipy will use these funds to augment the existing technology infrastructure, expand the reseller base in Delhi-NCR and go deeper with its farmer relationships.

The platform that was operational in Delhi and Gurugram has recently launched its services in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.

It also uses customer relationship management tools on WhatsApp to seamlessly interact and serve consumers while keeping the overall transaction fully transparent at every step.