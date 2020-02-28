App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oriental Insurance needs Rs 3000 cr capital: CMD

Girijakumar said that in the current financial year, the company had not focussed too much on growth, but concentrated on settling claims to reduce the loss ratio of the insurer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
representational image
representational image

Public non-life insurer Oriental Insurance Company requires Rs 3000 crore as capital for the next financial year for growth, its CMD A V Girijakumar said on Friday.

He said that the board of the company will meet on March 18, 2020, to examine the budget.

"Oriental Insurance needs around Rs 3000 crore as capital to meet the company's growth plans for the next financial year. The board of the company will meet on March 18 to examine the budget for the growth of the insurer", Girijakumar told reporters on the sidelines of a MCCI event here.

Close

He said that in the current financial year, the company had not focussed too much on growth, but concentrated on settling claims to reduce the loss ratio of the insurer.

related news

About the financial performance of the insurer in the current fiscal, the CMD said "We are expecting to earn a premium income of Rs 14,250 crore, representing a growth of six per cent over the last fiscal year which stood at Rs 13,450 crore".

However, he said that the growth expectations might be tailored depending on the availability of capital. "The capital could either come from the government, its promoter, or through an IPO," he said.

Girijakumar said that company is taking keen interest in promoting health insurance product 'Sanjeevani' which will be marketed from April one, 2020.

"Sanjeevani is a structured product like Ayushman Bharat which will provide a coverage of Rs five lakh to the insured. But its pricing will vary according to the insurers", he said.

He said that insurance companies should be valued not on the basis on assets, but on valuations of its liabilities.

There is also need to revaluate traditional business models like motor, health and crop which will drive the sector in the future, the CMD added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 08:40 pm

tags #Business #Oriental Insurance Company

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.