you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oriental Bank of Commerce increases MCLR by 0.10% from October 11

MCLR for one-year loan tenor, against which most of the retail loans are benchmarked, has been raised to 8.75 percent, from 8.65 percent earlier.

PTI
 
 
State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) has raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.10 percent for various tenors with effect from October 11.

"This is to inform that the bank has revised MCLR for different tenors with effect from October 11," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

MCLR for one-year loan tenor, against which most of the retail loans are benchmarked, has been raised to 8.75 percent, from 8.65 percent earlier.

Likewise, for 6 months, 3 months and 1 month tenor loans, MCLR has been increased by 0.10 percent each to 8.70 percent, 8.50 percent and 8.45 percent, respectively.

For overnight tenor, MCRL is increased to 8.30 percent.

RBI has kept the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent in its latest monetary policy meet.

Banks review MCLR every month.

Earlier in the day, Syndicate Bank said it has increased MCLR by 0.10 percent for 3-month tenor, while keeping the other rates unchanged. The new rate has come to effect from October 10.

Stock of OBC closed 6.41 percent higher at Rs 63.95 a piece on BSE.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #Business #India #Oriental Bank of Commerce

