Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oriental Bank of Commerce gets board approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr

The board of directors of the bank in a meeting held on August 30, 2018, approved the raising of capital from the market through qualified institutions placement (QIP) for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) today said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through an issue to qualified institutional players.

"The timing and exact quantum of the issue would be decided by the board/committee of board in due course depending upon market conditions," OBC said.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Oriental Bank of Commerce

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

