App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orient Press slips 4% on MPCB order to close Tarapur plant

The company has suitably replied the said letter and taking all necessary steps to prevent closure of the plant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Orient Press plunged 4 percent intraday Tuesday after company received order from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to close its Tarapur plant.

The company received a letter from MPCB for violation of certain conditions/provisions of water (Preventions & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 by a plant of the company located at Tarapur Industrial Area, Boisar, Palghar.

The MPCB directing company to close the manufacturing activities of the said plant within 72 hours.

The company has suitably replied the said letter and taking all necessary steps to prevent closure of the plant.

At 09:39 hrs Orient Press was quoting at Rs 195.00, down Rs 7.00, or 3.47 percent on the NSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 09:50 am

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.