Orient Press slips 4% on MPCB order to close Tarapur plant

Shares of Orient Press plunged 4 percent intraday Tuesday after company received order from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to close its Tarapur plant.

The company received a letter from MPCB for violation of certain conditions/provisions of water (Preventions & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 by a plant of the company located at Tarapur Industrial Area, Boisar, Palghar.

The MPCB directing company to close the manufacturing activities of the said plant within 72 hours.

The company has suitably replied the said letter and taking all necessary steps to prevent closure of the plant.

At 09:39 hrs Orient Press was quoting at Rs 195.00, down Rs 7.00, or 3.47 percent on the NSE.