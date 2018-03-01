Orient Global sells Indiabulls Real Estate shares worth Rs 347 cr

Investment firm Orient Global today sold over 3 percent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate for nearly Rs 347 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Orient Global Cinnamon Capital sold 1.64 crore shares or 3.46 percent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate.

The shares were offloaded at a price of Rs 211.01 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 346.62 crore, the data showed.

The buyers included UBS Principal Capital Asia, which bought 3.41 per cent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 341.51 crore.

In a separate bulk deal on NSE, Earc Trust sold 36.94 lakh shares of Fortis Healthcare for Rs 54.46 crore.