Orient Global sells Indiabulls Housing Finance shares worth Rs 312 crore

Investment firm Orient Global Cinnamon Capital today sold nearly 23 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance for Rs 312 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Orient Global disposed of 22.70 lakh shares, amounting to 0.53 percent stake in the firm.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,374.60, valuing the transaction at Rs 312.07 crore, the data showed.

All the shares were bought by Jasmine Capital Investments.

Indiabulls Housing Finance stock settled 5.93 per cent up on BSE at Rs 1,378.30.