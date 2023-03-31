 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Electric MD & CEO Rakesh Khanna resigns, Rajan Gupta to take over

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:16 PM IST

Khanna's resignation shall be effective from the close of business hours on April 3, 2023, the company said.

Orient Electric Ltd appointed Rajan Gupta as Additional Director and the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company "for a period of 5 years effective from April 04, 2023, till April 03, 2028 (Image source: https://www.orientelectric.com)

Orient Electric Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Rajan Gupta as its Managing Director and CEO as the incumbent Rakesh Khanna resigned after having a stint of 8 years.

Orient Electric Ltd (OEL) at its meeting held on Friday appointed Rajan Gupta as Additional Director and the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company "for a period of 5 years effective from April 04, 2023, till April 03, 2028, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company," said a regulatory filing by the C K Birla Group.

While Khanna's resignation shall be effective from the close of business hours on April 03, 2023, it added.

Gupta joins OEL board as a full-time director and he will be based in New Delhi.