Orient Cement shares jump nearly 7% on deal call-off

Shares of Orient Cement surged nearly 7 percent after the company announced the termination of the agreement to acquire two entities from Jaypee group firms. The stock surged 6.57 percent to end at Rs 129 on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 15.24 percent to Rs 139.50.

On NSE, shares of the company advanced 5.37 percent to close at Rs 129.50.

CK Birla Group firm Orient Cement has terminated the agreement to acquire two entities, Bhilai Jaypee Cement and Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit, from Jaypee group firms for a total consideration of Rs 1,946 crore.

On May 31 last year, Orient Cement had signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), for acquisition of 74 percent equity shares of Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd from JAL.

A business transfer agreement (BTA) was also signed between Orient Cement, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) and JAL, for acquisition of Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit, as going concern from JPVL.

"Under provisions of the SPA and the BTA, either party is entitled to terminate the agreement if the closing does not take place within expiry of 12 months from date of execution of the SPA and the BTA.

"Since the closing has not been achieved within said period of 12 months, the company has terminated the SPA and the BTA with notice to other parties," Orient Cement said in a regulatory filing.