 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Orient Cement says MoU with Adani Power Maharashtra stands 'terminated'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

The two companies had inked a non-binding MoU in September 2021 for the setting up of a cement grinding unit in Maharashtra's Tiroda

The timelines as agreed upon in the MoU "have crossed", the regulatory filing said (Representative image)

Orient Cement on February 22 informed the stock exchanges that its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd (APML), for the setting up a cement grinding unit in Maharashtra, stands "terminated".

The two companies had inked a non-binding MoU in September 2021, for setting out the understanding for "facilitating bona fide use of land" identified for establishing a cement grinding unit in Maharashtra's Tiroda.

Orient Cement said APML has requested it not to pursue the venture further as "they are not able to obtain the required MIDC clearances for sub-leasing the parcel of land required for the CGU, due to some legal issues". Also, "the timelines as agreed upon as per MoU have crossed", it added.

"The company has accepted the position of APML and accordingly, the said non-binding MoU stands terminated," the cement maker further said.