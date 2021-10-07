Organised retail stock expected to cross 82 million sq ft by 2023: Report

Representational image.

The organised retail stock in the country has touched 64.3 mn sq ft as of H1 2021 and is expected to cross 82 mn sq ft by 2023, a report by CBRE has said.

Delhi and Bengaluru are leading the sector’s growth with an expected addition of over 5 mn sq ft of the overall organised retail stock, said the report titled India Retail Reboot 2021.

Hyderabad is expected to add over 3 mn sq ft, the report said.

With the onset of the pandemic, consumer behaviour shifted towards ‘conscious buying’, leading to a significant shift in consumer purchase behaviour both across physical retail and e-commerce.

The F&B, E-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and the traditional grocery retailers as the top-performing sectors witnessed steady growth despite the pandemic.

“The overall outlook for the Indian retail real estate market continues to be positive on the back of an accelerated vaccination drive, policy reforms, and increasing urbanization. Moreover, with more investors looking at REITs and fractional ownership for the commercial segment, the sector is embarked on a growth trajectory,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman, India & South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.