Orchid Pharma to raise Rs 500 crore via QIP

Orchid Pharma on December 1 informed the stock exchanges that its board has approved raising Rs 500 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) programme, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and JM Financial Limited are the investment banks handling the share sale, the pharma company said in an exchange filing.

Orchid Pharma stated that post a successful turnaround of the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code (IBC) case, the company has registered growth. "On back of a robust product launch pipeline and an agile management team, the company is poised to become an even stronger player in the Cephalosporin Antibiotics space," it added.

Further, with this QIP placement, the Dhanuka group, which took over Orchid Pharma in 2018, is also meeting its mandatory obligation to dilute 15 percent stake in the company by March 2023.

Meanwhile, shares of Orchid Pharma closed 1.60 percent lower at Rs 394.75 apiece on the BSE.

Orchid Pharma's standalone net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 narrowed to Rs 3.32 crore as against Rs 31.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net sales for the quarter under review rose 35.5 percent to Rs 165.25 crore from Rs 121.91 crore in September 2021 quarter.

Moneycontrol News

