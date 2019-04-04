Oracle extends AI capabilities to its Cloud ERP offerings

Oracle has extended the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud and Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud. The latest machine learning-based innovations include an expense reporting assistant, project management digital assistant, advanced financial controls and project-driven supply chain management.

“Oracle continues to deliver on the finance innovation promise expected by our customers,” said Rondy Ng, senior vice president, Oracle Applications Development. “Our pervasive AI strategy delivered via continuous product updates ensures rapid adoption with immediate business results. This allows finance and operations teams to stay ahead of the technology curve and retain a competitive advantage.”

With Oracle ERP Cloud, organizations of all sizes can quickly and easily take advantage of the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, digital assistants, natural language processing, blockchain, and the Internet of Things to enable enhanced productivity, reduced costs and improved controls.

The latest machine learning-based innovations enable finance and operations teams to spend more time on strategic initiatives that grow the business by increasing efficiency, accuracy and compliance across business processes.