App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Option to interim dividend from RBI is open: Subhash Garg

The RBI board decided to pay Rs 50,000 crore as dividend to the government for the financial year ended June 2018 on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The option of interim dividend from the Reserve Bank of India during the financial year is open and decision in this regard may be taken later this year, Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg said on Thursday.

The RBI board decided to pay Rs 50,000 crore as dividend to the government for the financial year ended June 2018 on Wednesday. RBI follows July-June fiscal year.

Explaining the break up of dividend announced by RBI, Garg said, "You declare a dividend after year closes. RBI financial year closes on June 30, now they are finalising accounts and they declared Rs 50,000 crore as dividend. Rs 10,000 crore (as interim dividend) was received last year (FY18), Rs 40,000 crore will come (FY19)."

When asked if there is scope for interim dividend, he said the option remains open.

related news

"Like we did last year there may be interim dividend this year. The review could happen later may be December, " he said.

He said the RBI dividend announcement is close to estimates.

As per the Budget Estimate, the government projected to collect Rs 54,817.25 crore as dividend or Surplus of Reserve Bank of India, Nationalised Banks and Financial Institutions. The government realised Rs 51,623.24 crore under this head in the previous fiscal.

It is to be noted that the RBI transferred a surplus of Rs 30,659 crore as dividend to the government for the year ended June 30, 2017, which was less than half of what it paid in the previous year (Rs 65,876 crore).

The surplus payout in June 2017 year was low on account of expenses incurred on printing of new currency notes following demonetisation effected on November 9, 2016.

Under the RBI Act, 1934, the central bank is required to pay the government its surplus after making provisions for bad and doubtful debts, depreciation in assets and, contribution to staff and superannuation fund among others.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 09:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #FY19 #India #RBI

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.