App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Optimistic about 6-7% volume growth in FY20, says Orient Cement

Deepak Khetrapal, MD and CEO of the company said that post-monsoon, things will improve and strong growth is likely.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Orient Cement is expecting to achieve 6-7 percent volume growth in the financial year 2020, said Deepak Khetrapal, MD and CEO of the company.

The company posted solid numbers in the first quarter as EBITDA margins came in at a 17-quarter high. However, Khetrapal said the first quarter was weak in terms of volume growth.

“Second quarter typically does happen to be a slower quarter than Q1 because the monsoon sets in and construction activity slows down,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Close

However, he said post-monsoon, things will improve and strong growth is likely.

related news

“We are looking forward to a strong growth post-monsoon period. We are pegging the annual growth at about 6-7 percent for the year and that means that second half will have to grow a lot faster,” said Khetrapal.

Talking about capacity expansion, he said, “Our expansion plans are very much there but the prerequisite for starting any construction or putting any fund is environmental clearance. We are still working with the government to get the environmental clearance and which is not expected before the end of this calendar year.”

“There is no question of us kicking off any actual investments in the projects till the environmental clearances are in hand and then we start the construction. If any investment happens in expanding capacity, it will only start in Q1 of the next financial year," he added.

Source: CNBC-TV 18

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #Business #India #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.