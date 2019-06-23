Optimising product portfolio, focusing on key brands: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is optimising its product portfolio with focus on key brands to accelerate growth in India, a senior company official said.

The company is also looking to launch some new products in the country over the next 15 months as it adopts a more structured approach to engage trade channel partners, with a dedicated team to engage stockists and retailers across India.

"The business has embarked on it new strategy this year, as we put in place an optimal commercial structure and worked at building capability," GSK Pharmaceuticals MD (India) A Vaidheesh told PTI.

"Our new commercial model is in place with increased focus on our priority brands, and expansion in our field force to drive focus, including a new trade channel strategy," he added.

Vaidheesh said GSK India has over 55 major brands in its portfolio and the company has chosen to focus on dermatology, anti-infectives, pain, hormones, respiratory, gastrointestinal, nutrition/vitamins and vaccines segments.

In the past 12 months, the company has launched two new products -- Infanrix Hexa vaccine (6-in-1 combination DTaP vaccine) and Nucala (mepolizumab) in the respiratory segment.

The new strategy has started yielding results, he said, adding that GSK Pharma's financial performance for Q3 highlighted the outcomes of this execution.

There was headline double-digit sales growth both for the quarter and year to date, underpinned by a strong volume delivery, Vaidheesh said.