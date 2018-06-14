App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opposition leaders give Rahul Gandhi’s iftar party a miss

This was Rahul Gandhi's first Iftar party as President of the Grand Old Party

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rahul Gandhi hosted his first iftar party as the president of Congress at Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi yesterday. However, prominent leaders from the Opposition parties were missing from the event.

TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, BSP’s Mayawati, NCP’s Sharad Pawar and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav were among leaders who did not attend the event. In fact, there was no representative of the Samajwadi Party at all.

Among those present were Congress veterans Manmohan Singh, former President Pratibha Patil, former Vice-President Hamid Ansari and former President Pranab Mukherjee. This was the first time Rahul and Pranab met face-to-face after the latter decided to address the valedictory event of the RSS and there were subsequent rumors of him joining the BJP. Sonia Gandhi could not attend the event as she is abroad.

CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, JMM’s Hemant Soren and DMK’s Kanimozhi were prominent leaders from the Opposition parties who attended the party. A seemingly gratified Rahul tweeted:

related news

The absence of prime leaders compels a comparison with the iftar party that then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had hosted in 2015. That party had seen JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, seated next to Rahul. Sharad Pawar and National Conference Leader Omar Abdullah had also made it to the party, although they weren’t present yesterday. RLD’s Ajit Singh and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav were also among the absentees from Rahul's party.

On Wednesday, arch enemies CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury and TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi shared the table as against in 2015, when the CPI(M) had given Sonia’s party a miss because it was allegedly uncomfortable sharing the table with the TMC.

During the iftar party, Rahul also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet on Fitness Challenge that he had put up earlier on Wednesday. He was seen as saying, “Did you see the PM’s fitness video? It is bizarre…”
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 03:23 pm

tags #Congress chief Rahul Gandhi #Iftaar party #Sonia Gandhi #united opposition

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.