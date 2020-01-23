OPPO to increase its marketshare in Tamil Nadu

With the launch of its latest smartphone OPPO F15, the company is expected to increase its marketshare in Tamil Nadu from the present 15.4 per cent, a top official said.

Over the last few years, OPPO has fortified its presence in the state market at the back of innovative products, wide distribution network and unparalleled after-sales experience, OPPO India product manager Rishabh Srivatsava told reporters here.

The company witnessed a year-on-year growth of 87.27 per cent in the state and now holds a marketshare of 15.4 per cent as of October 2019, he said.

In Coimbatore, OPPO saw a year-on-year growth of 94.32 per cent, resulting in a marketshare of 14.9 per cent during the period.