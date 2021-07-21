Oppo Reno6 Z 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, AMOLED Display, Triple Cameras

Oppo recently revealed a new smartphone in its Reno6 series. The arrival of the Reno6 Z 5G in Thailand and Vietnam follows the launch of the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro in India as well as the Reno6 Pro+ in China.

Oppo Reno6 Z 5G Price

The Oppo Reno6 Z 5G is priced at THB 12,990 (Roughly Rs 29,500) in Thailand for the sole 8GB/128GB configuration. It is available in Aurora and Stellar Black colour options. For now, there is no information about the availability of the Reno6 Z outside Thailand and Vietnam. The Reno6 Z 5G comes in Aurora and Stellar Black colour options.

Oppo Reno6 Z 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno6 Z is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also features 128GB of storage, 5G of which can be used as expandable virtual RAM. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box. The phone also packs a 4,310 mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast-charging support.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Reno6 Z opts for a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. The other two camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. The hole-punch cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the device include dual-band, Wi-Fi, 4G, 5G, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more. It also features an in-display fingerprint reader.