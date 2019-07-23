Oppo K3 goes on sale today for the first time: Specifications, Price, Offers

Oppo K3 would go on sale for the first time today in India. The smartphone features an all-screen design with a pop-up camera for selfies. The smartphone is available in two variants and starts at Rs 16,999.

The Oppo K3 has been launched in two variants with 6GB and 8GB RAM. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option can be bought for Rs 16,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant would be available for Rs 19,999.

As part of the launch offers, all buyers would get Rs 1,000 as Amazon Pay balance. Axis Bank credit and debit card buyers would get an instant discount of Rs 1,000. Other than no-cost EMI offers, Jio customers can avail benefits worth Rs 7,050 and also get Lenskart and OYO vouchers.

Specifications of the Oppo K3 include a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is the second smartphone after Realme X to feature an all-screen design without any notch. This has resulted in a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent.

Under the hood, the Oppo K3 features a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU. The SoC is paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM coupled with 64GB and 128GB storage options. There is a 3,765 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the Oppo K3 features a dual-camera setup with a 16MP f/1.7 primary camera. The secondary 2MP depth sensor has an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera unit comes loaded with features like AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Mode and Ultra Clear Night View 2.0.

For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.0 pop-up camera with face unlock support.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, etc. The smartphone comes in two colours, namely Aurora Blue and Jade Black.