Opinion | Rupee movement is a reflection of global sentiments

Soumya Kanti Ghosh

The recent volatility in the rupee, with the currency touching 70 to a US dollar, was not entirely unexpected. Ever since the US dollar began strengthening against emerging market currencies, the rupee has depreciated in tandem. In fact, since June 2018 when the RBI first hiked interest rates to date, the rupee has depreciated 4.5 percent.

However, the good thing is that portfolio capital inflows have rebounded. There was a capital outflow from India of around $8.9 billion from the start of the current fiscal till July 26, 2018. Since then, there has been an inflow of $1.9 billion.

The rupee’s recent fall was triggered by the Turkish Lira falling to a low of 7 per US dollar after the US slapped trade tariffs on Turkey. The fall stoked fears of a contagion. However, for India, it is more of a sentimental setback than fundamental, as the immediate fallout of Turkey’s economic weakness will be felt by European banks. Turkey has already spun into action to stem the fall and the lira has retraced some losses. However, this event has shown how asynchronous the global economic recovery is currently with the US and Eurozone growth working in completely divergent directions.

Notwithstanding the decline in the rupee, we believe there are no immediate reasons for panic as the macro fundamentals of India are currently much better as compared with 2013 when the currency was subject to the so-called taper tantrum.

Retail inflation is currently at 4 percent, the current account deficit at sustainable levels and a fiscal consolidation well and truly on. What is, therefore, more important is an orderly depreciation in the value of the rupee rather than the levels at which the currency trades against the dollar. Note that the RBI has been steadily losing its foreign currency reserves from the beginning of this year. Forex reserves fell to $402.7 billion on August 3, 2018, compared to $424.2 billion at the beginning of the fiscal. The reserves are still sizeable though not unlimited.

We also need to understand that the argument of a rupee depreciation helping exports has its limitations over a longer time period. For example, we have empirically estimated the relationship between exchange rate and exports from April 2006 to October 2017. The results from the macro data contradict the traditional view that weak exchange rates could dramatically boost exports growth as India’s export basket has changed significantly from traditional products to more mechanized engineering goods over the years. At the aggregate level, India’s exports are now significantly more responsive to changes in external demand in the long term than to price/exchange rate (which work more in the short term). We should thus be more concerned about an orderly movement in the rupee’s value.

To sum up, the current movement in the rupee should be viewed more against a global backdrop rather than domestic macros. Pre-emptively, RBI or the government can always go for a dollar bond issuance if so required but our view is that India should not do it under duress.