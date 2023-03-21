 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opinion | Ola Electric’s faulty front fork design highlights a history of problems with its scooters

Parth Charan
Mar 21, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

The brand’s attempts at handling a crisis appear to be more damning than its history of engineering missteps.

Ola Electric and its founder Bhavish Aggarwal’s social media channels are abuzz with press statements and videos that attest how extensive the brand’s testing procedures are when it comes to the structural integrity of its flagship product – the Ola S1 Pro – and its budget version, the S1. These statements come shortly after Ola Electric chose to issue a recall under the guise of offering a free upgrade to a new front fork design to customers who wished to do so. The company has been widely accused of trying to surreptitiously fix a glaring safety hazard without acknowledging it as such, and more importantly, informing its customers of the issue. This has prompted a series of rebuttals from the founder in defence of the company’s “continuous engineering” approach which purports to continuously optimise the scooter – a product whose value, conventionally, depreciates over time through wear and tear, a product that is, in stock form, its best version when it leaves the factory.

The recent spate of incidents involving the collapse of the Ola S1 Pro’s front fork, seem to suggest that the scooters themselves aren’t always ready for the rigours of the real world right out of the factory gate. In January 2023, a customer of the Ola S1 claimed to have met with an accident after the front suspension broke at a speed of 35kph. The claim was made via a tweet that has since been deleted.

After news of more such front fork failures emerged, Ola Electric was quick to release a statement stating explicitly that the concerns over this issue were unfounded, before mentioning in the next line that it was offering a free upgrade.

By choosing to not only downplay the severity of an issue, but denying it altogether, Ola Electric continues to put its customers in harm's way. Simply put, if the customer concern is unfounded then the free upgrade to a new front fork design should not be necessary. And if the upgrade is, if not necessary, then advisable, Ola should volunteer to make a mandatory upgrade – the very definition of a recall – instead of leaving it to the at least 200,000 customers, several of whom will continue to ride scooters with a faulty design by believing Ola’s claims of sound structural engineering.