App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

OPIC commits $125 mn for Indian companies

OPIC will contribute to a USD 700 million fund established by GPC to expand access for growing Indian companies operating in the healthcare, energy, technology, agricultural, and services sectors, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Aiming to expand access to capital for medium-sized companies in India, the US government's development finance institution Overseas Private Investment Corporation on Tuesday signed a USD 125 million commitment with Greater Pacific Capital (GPC). GPC is an investing institution that focuses on providing capital to Indian companies with international growth ambitions.

OPIC will contribute to a USD 700 million fund established by GPC to expand access for growing Indian companies operating in the healthcare, energy, technology, agricultural, and services sectors, a release said.

OPIC Counselor to the President Frank Dunlevy and Greater Pacific Capital Chief Executive Officer Ketan Patel signed the agreement in London.

"By responding to unmet demands for capital, this fund will help promising Indian companies reach their full potential, fuelling economic growth and development throughout the country," said OPIC President and Chief Executive Officer Ray W Washburne.

OPIC helps American businesses invest in emerging markets and helps American businesses gain footholds in new markets, catalyses new revenues and contributes to jobs and growth opportunities both at home and abroad.

Since its inception, GPC has helped mobilise over USD 1 billion of capital to high-growth companies in these core sectors of the Indian economy.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 02:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Indian companies #OPIC

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.