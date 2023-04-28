 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Operation Kaveri: 362 Indians reach Bengaluru from war-hit Sudan

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

More than 30 people from the Hakki Pikki tribe in Karnataka were stranded in the African country as tensions broke out between Sudan’s military and the country’s main paramilitary force.

They were evacuated from war-torn Sudan under Operation Kaveri and reached Bengaluru from Jeddah in the presence of Minister of State External Affairs V Muraleedharan .

As many as 362 Indian evacuees from Sudan arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday evening.

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted: "India welcomes back 362 Indians as another #OperationKaveri flight touches down in Bengaluru."

Separately, a C-17 flight carrying 392 passengers from Sudan reached New Delhi.