Operation Kaveri: 362 Indians reach Bengaluru from war-hit Sudan

As many as 362 Indian evacuees from Sudan arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday evening.

They were evacuated from war-torn Sudan under Operation Kaveri and reached Bengaluru from Jeddah in the presence of Minister of State External Affairs V Muraleedharan .

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted: "India welcomes back 362 Indians as another #OperationKaveri flight touches down in Bengaluru."

Separately, a C-17 flight carrying 392 passengers from Sudan reached New Delhi.

On Friday morning, Muraleedharan tweeted: "Bon voyage! Delighted to see off 362 Indians evacuated from Sudan on a flight bound for Bengaluru from Jeddah. Good number of these are from Hakki Pikki tribe. #OperationKaveri" More than 30 people from the Hakki Pikki tribe in Karnataka were stranded in the African country as tensions broke out between Sudan’s military and the country’s main paramilitary force. So far, around 1,000 Indians were brought back home under Operation Kaveri. Meanwhile, Indigo will operate evacuation flights from Jeddah to Delhi and Bengaluru on April 28 and 30 to bring more than 450 Indian citizens. India has been taking its citizens in buses from conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in Indian Air Force's heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships. From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flight or IAF's aircraft. India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah, Port Sudan and the India embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them besides being in touch with the MEA's headquarters in Delhi. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead. (With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News