Operation Kaveri: 119 people from Karnataka rescued from war-torn Sudan in 2 days

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:35 PM IST

Evacuees belonging to the state arrived in two batches - first, a group of five reached Mumbai airport on April 27 and the second batch of 114 people arrived at KIA on April 28.

As many as 119 Karnataka natives have been rescued from war-hit Sudan over the last two days under the India's evacuation mission named Operation Kaveri.

On April 28,  Saudi Arabian airlines (Jeddah-Bengaluru) carrying 362 evacuees from Sudan landed at the Kempegowda International Airport at 4:30 pm.

Of the 362 landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on April 28, 114 hail from Karnataka - 241 male, 107 female, 12 children and two infants.

According to Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority records, evacuees belonging to the state arrived in two batches - first, a group of five reached Mumbai airport on April 27 and the second batch of 114 people arrived at KIA on April 28.