OpenAI among vendors that tune Notion's artificial intelligence model

Notion AI, the artificial intelligence-based writing assistant of productivity and note-taking application Notion, uses vendors like Microsoft-backed OpenAI to tune its model, CEO and co-founder of the company Ivan Zhao said.

The company introduced Notion AI for its writing and note-taking segment in February. Notion users can use it for improving their writing, summarising notes and so on.

When it was released, Zhao in a blog had clarified that user data will be encrypted, and that the company does not allow any partners or third parties "to use your data for training their models or any other purpose".

"So for Notion AI, there's not much training (of the model) going on. We use our vendors, and OpenAI is one of our vendors," Zhao said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol

