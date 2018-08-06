Open to evaluating strategic acquisition opportunities: Nestle India Chairman

Nestle India’s Chairman and Managing Director (MD) Suresh Narayanan has said the packaged food maker is open to evaluating ‘strategic or bolt-on acquisition opportunities’ as long as it fits with the company’s long-term growth strategy, according to a report by The Economic Times.

“Any inorganic opportunity in the market is evaluated by Nestle. But it will depend on the long-term strategic fit,” the newspaper quoted Narayanan as saying.

Currently, milk-based GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare’s Horlicks and Kraft Heinz’s Complan are in the sale process and reports suggest Nestle is one of the potential bidders for both.

The company is looking to expand into the smaller but rapidly growing breakfast space. Nestle India already has a number of products in the milk products and nutrition space, including Milo, EveryDay, a+ nourish milk brands and Grekyo yogurt, among others.

On Friday, the noodles-to-chocolates maker reported a 49.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 395 crore in the second quarter of calendar 2018.

The company that follows January-December financial year, reported a 12.3 percent YoY rise in net sales at Rs 2,698.4 crore helped by volume growth.

He further said the company will continue to enhance the nutrition profile of products by adding ingredients like whole grains, vegetables, and micronutrients.

"We have also taken a pledge and announced our roadmap for reduction of sodium, sugar, and fat in relevant categories," Narayanan added.

Maggi hits 60 percent market share

Nestle India Monday announced its instant noodles brand Maggi had attained over 60 percent market share and almost touched the pre-crisis level in value terms.

Maggi was banned by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in June 2015 for five months for allegedly containing lead beyond permissible limits, forcing Nestle India to withdraw the product from the market.

Following legal battles, the popular noodles brand was back in the market in November 2015.