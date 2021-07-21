MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

business

OPEC+ to start pumping more oil; is it enough to keep up with demand?

Crude oil prices have come off sharply post the OPEC Plus meet, down by 11% in past week now. What does the OPEC Plus agreement mean for crude oil prices? Is the agreement set in stone, and how much of a respite is it for a consumer like India, where petrol prices have surpassed Rs 100 a litre? Let’s find out.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.