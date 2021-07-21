business OPEC+ to start pumping more oil; is it enough to keep up with demand? Crude oil prices have come off sharply post the OPEC Plus meet, down by 11% in past week now. What does the OPEC Plus agreement mean for crude oil prices? Is the agreement set in stone, and how much of a respite is it for a consumer like India, where petrol prices have surpassed Rs 100 a litre? Let’s find out.