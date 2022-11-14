 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OPEC cuts oil demand outlook as it starts to curb production

Bloomberg
Nov 14, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST

Due to a weaker economic backdrop and China’s strict anti-Covid measures, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered estimates for the amount of crude it will need to pump this quarter by 520,000 barrels a day, following a similar-sized downgrade a month ago.

OPEC reduced its forecasts for global oil demand again as the group implements production cutbacks aimed at keeping markets in balance.

This means the supply cut of 2 million barrels a day agreed by the group and its allies last month -- drawing fierce criticism from US President Joe Biden -- should bring output down to levels that balance markets, even if the reductions are not fully implemented, the report indicated.

“The significant uncertainty regarding the global economy, accompanied by fears of a global recession, contribute to the downside risk for lowering global oil demand growth,” OPEC’s Vienna-based research department said in its monthly report. China’s Covid-zero policy “adds to this uncertainty.”

Biden slammed Saudi Arabia and its partners after they announced the cuts last month, accusing Riyadh of endangering the global economy and abetting fellow OPEC+ member Russia in its invasion of Ukraine by keeping oil prices high.

Market trends since then have given OPEC’s decision some vindication, with prices remaining broadly steady near $95 a barrel even as demand signals gyrate. While China -- the world’s biggest oil importer -- has amended some restrictions aimed at eliminating Covid outbreaks, the government says these are a refinement and not relaxation of its policy.