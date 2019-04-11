App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 10:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

OPEC could raise oil output if prices increase, shortages mount: sources

Venezuelan crude production has dropped below 1 million barrels per day (bpd) because of US sanctions. Iranian supply could fall further after May if, as many expect, Washington tightens its sanctions against Tehran.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

OPEC could raise oil output from July if Venezuelan and Iranian supply drops further and prices keep rallying, because extending production cuts with Russia and other allies could overtighten the market, sources familiar with the matter said.

Venezuelan crude production has dropped below 1 million barrels per day (bpd) because of US sanctions. Iranian supply could fall further after May if, as many expect, Washington tightens its sanctions against Tehran.

The combined supply cuts have helped to drive a 32 percent rally in crude prices this year to nearly $72 a barrel, prompting pressure from US President Donald Trump for OPEC to ease its market-supporting efforts. OPEC has been saying the curbs must remain, but that stance is now softening.

"If there was a big drop in supply and oil went up to $85, that's something we don't want to see, so we may have to increase output," one OPEC source said.Â

related news

The market outlook remains unclear and much depends on how far Washington tightens the screw on Iran and Venezuela before OPEC's June meeting, the source added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, are reducing output by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1 for six months. They meet on June 25-26 to decide whether to extend the pact.

A Russian official indicated this week that Moscow wanted to pump more, in comments that a Russian energy source said were aimed at preparing the market for the end of output curbs.

However, President Vladimir Putin seemingly softened that stance.

A second OPEC source said producers "might" pump more if output dropped further from Iran and Venezuela and oil went above $80 by June. If this happened, any increase would be smaller than 1.2 million bpd, the source said

A third OPEC source raised the prospect of amending the deal in June while still extending the pact, citing declines in Iranian and Venezuelan production plus volatility in Libyan supply.

"I expect an extension for a further period, but maybe there will be some adjustment," this source said.

In 2018 OPEC+ decided to increase output at its mid-year meeting, only to return to production cuts in 2019.

OUTPUT DROPS

Output declines in OPEC because of the supply pact, plus the sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, have exceeded expectations.

Venezuela pumped 960,000 bpd in March, down almost 500,000 bpd from February, OPEC said in a report on Wednesday. The report pointed to a slightly under-supplied market in 2019 if OPEC kept pumping at March's level.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday reported an even lower figure for Venezuela's March output and said the country's production is likely to fall further this month.

Adding to the impact of the involuntary declines, top exporter Saudi Arabia has cut production by more than it agreed under the global pact.

A fourth OPEC source said there were talks about ideas such as whether OPEC should continue with the cuts alone, a deal extension of only three months to keep Russia on board or pumping more if prices rise further.

"An increase is on the table, yes, if prices went to $80 and higher," this OPEC source said. "It all depends on where prices are by the end of May and June."

Saudi Arabia can add more oil to the market without adjusting production quotas since the kingdom's output in March was some 500,000 bpd below its OPEC target, the source added.

Russia is also ready to boost supplies.

"Russia has started talks about an oil production rise as it can hardly follow the OPEC+ deal," said another Russian energy source. "The companies are struggling to curb production."

 
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 10:23 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #OPEC #World News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: Chennai in trouble after losing quick wickets

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

'Only One Thing is Out of Sight': In Latest Dig at BJP, Akhilesh Yadav ...

AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019: BIEAP to Declare Intermediate 1st, 2n ...

AP Inter Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Board to Announce Inter 1st, 2nd ...

AP Inter Result 2019: BIEAP to Declare Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd S ...

IPL 2019 | KKR Mentor Nayar Backs Karthik to Make World Cup Squad

EC Issues Show Cause Notice to Yogi Adityanath And Mayawati For Violat ...

All Political Content on NaMo TV Needs to Be Cleared by Media Panel Be ...

Two Injured as Part of Foot Overbridge Collapses in Navi Mumbai

India Elections Sees 45.6 Million Tweets; National Security Most Talke ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Indian Railways to NaMo TV, Election Co ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Violence, reports of EVM glitches and missing ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: As Western UP goes to poll, everybody wants a ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.