App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 27, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

OPEC chief expects 2018 oil market to be balanced

OPEC chief Suhail al-Mazrouei said today he expected the global oil market to be balanced this year, as producers continue to trim production following a 2014 market crash.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

OPEC chief Suhail al-Mazrouei said today he expected the global oil market to be balanced this year, as producers continue to trim production following a 2014 market crash.

"I am optimistic that this year, we will achieve a market balance" between supply and demand, Mazrouei, also the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates, told the Global Financial Markets Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Oil producers from OPEC and non-OPEC countries struck a historic deal in late 2016 to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day, following a surplus in crude supply that sent prices crashing in 2014.

Compliance to the cuts hit 133 percent in January, which Mazrouei said exceeded the percentage required in the deal. The compliance rate was 129 percent in December and 122 percent in November.

related news

Oil prices have rebounded to around $70 a barrel as a result of the policy.

Mazrouei said cooperation between oil producers including Russia had reached levels that were "more than expected".

The minister said earlier this month that OPEC aimed to forge longer-term partnership with non-OPEC producers to stabilise the market.

Mazrouei warned however that with the balance returning to the oil market and demand picking up, the energy sector would require hefty investment in the near future -- not only by the oil-rich Gulf states, but also international oil companies.

"We need to add 15 million barrels daily by 2040 to meet demand," he said, putting the needed investment at $10.5 trillion.

tags #Business #Commodities

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC