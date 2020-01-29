Ontario Teachers’, Capital International eye 5% stake in NSE: Report

Both parties have approached Goldman Sachs, Tiger Global and General Atlantic – NSE's existing shareholders -- for up to 5 percent stakes in the planned public offering
Big-ticker Canadian institutional investors -- the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and Capital International Group -- are in separate talks to acquire stake in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) once it is listed, The Economic Times reported.
Both parties have approached Goldman Sachs, Tiger Global and General Atlantic – NSE's existing shareholders -- for up to 5 percent stakes in the planned public offering, the paper added.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
The transaction is expected to value the exchange at Rs 45,000-50,000 crore, with existing stakeholders parting with shares in an offer-for-sale (OFS). The paper quoted a source saying that Tiger Global would continue to remain an NSE shareholder.
The NSE is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Q3 FY20, subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), MD Vikram Limaye informed the Finance Ministry and SEBI at the end of 2019.For precedent, BSE raised close to Rs 1,243 crore via the IPO route in February 2017.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.