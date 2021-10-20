MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Prices Increasing Soon Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

OnMobile Global announces new leadership structure; names Sanjay Baweja as MD, Global CEO

Sanjay Baweja was associated with OnMobile Global Ltd as an Independent Director on the Board from September 2015 till May 2020 and as Chief Financial Officer since June 2020.

PTI
October 20, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST
OnMobile Global (Image: onmobile.com)

OnMobile Global (Image: onmobile.com)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

OnMobile Global has announced a new leadership structure and named Sanjay Baweja as its Managing Director and Global CEO.

Krish Seshadri takes over as Chief Executive Officer of ONMO with a dedicated emphasis on D2C mobile gaming and social e-sports, the company said in a regulatory filing on late Tuesday night.

"OnMobile, the global leader in mobile entertainment, with its continued efforts on building itself to be a pioneer in social esports has announced a new leadership structure to further strengthen its focus towards the key business functions, D2C gaming and B2B products & solutions,” it added.

Baweja was associated with OnMobile Global Ltd as an Independent Director on the Board from September 2015 till May 2020 and as Chief Financial Officer since June 2020.

He has played key roles in mergers and acquisitions across geographies.

Close

Related stories

His last assignment was as Group President for the Bhartiya Group, where he was responsible for all group strategic initiatives, exploring new tie-ups and business transformation.

He has held leadership roles in Xerox; Emaar MGF Land and Bharti Airtel.

To ensure greater focus on the strategic growth of the gaming business, Krish Seshadri takes over as Chief Executive Officer of ONMO, the statement said.

In other key changes under the B2B business unit, Biswajit Nandi will oversee all Global Sales as SVP, OnMobile Global.

Ignacio Martin Velasco will be dedicated to the achievement of the Emocion business as VP and Head of Digital Business Unit.

Bengaluru-headquartered OnMobile offers a wide array of products such as videos, tones, games and contests.

It has an addressable base of more than 1.68 billion mobile users and over 100 million active subscribers across several geographies based on current deployments.
PTI
Tags: #Business #OnMobile Global #OnMobile Global Ltd #Sanjay Baweja
first published: Oct 20, 2021 01:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.