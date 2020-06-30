Only one-third of college graduates received an offer letter: Survey

Amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak, only one-third of college graduates have offer letters from employers, according to a survey by job portal Naukri.

Around 66 percent of campus graduates who participated in the survey said they do not have an offer in hand, the survey said, as cited by The Economic Times.

Of the graduates who received offers, nearly 44 percent confirmed that their joining dates have been postponed, and 9 percent said their offers were rescinded, the survey said.

Also read: No internship horror stories in 2020, thanks to COVID-19 lockdown

While most students have begun using online job portals, but 17 percent are using referrals and connecting with their college alumni, the survey said.

The survey, which took inputs from 1,300 college graduates, said some students are considering freelancing as a possible career path.

"The pandemic has hit placement prospects of the 2020 batch across 82 percent colleges. It has further impacted internship offers of 74 percent pre-final year students. However, students are not losing morale and going virtual for their learning as well as job interviews," said Sharad Sindhwani, chief business officer at Firstnaukri.com, as quoted by The Economic Times.

Most companies are using technology for the recruitment process, Sindhwani added.

Many students are opting for online courses and certifications, with around 70 percent subscribing to online classes, the survey added.