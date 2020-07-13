Only a third of SMBs looking to avail benefits under Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative: Survey

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Only a third of SMBs looking to avail benefits under Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative: Survey

Only 3 percent businesses found the reduction of EPF contribution for organisations -- from 12 percent to 10 percent -- to be useful.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Only one-third of small and medium businesses (SMBs) are looking to avail at least one benefit under the central government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, stated a survey conducted by market research firm Kantar.

According to the survey, SMBs prefer schemes that offer immediate cash benefit over those aimed at long-term recovery.

While 68 percent of SMBs were aware of at least one scheme under the centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, only 32 percent were considering availing of at least one of the benefits. "One reason for the lower uptake of credit guarantee and loan schemes has been their ability to manage working capital during the pandemic," Kantar said.

Close

"At the start of April, 51 percent of SMBs said they had less than two months of working capital and by the third week of June the percentage of firms dropped to 30 percent leading to a drop in requirement of the government loan scheme for MSMEs," the study said according to an Economic Times report.

related news

"Businesses have figured out how to manage their working capital," said Biswapriya Bhattacharjee, executive V-P of the insights division at Kantar, adding that the requirement of loans at market interest rates is not really appealing for SMBs.

While demand for long-term measures has been low, a larger number of SMBs are looking to benefit from the extension of the deadline for filing income tax and GST.

A part of the package was loans at lower interest rates for MSMEs and 12 percent of businesses said they would avail this scheme.

Only 6 percent businesses said they would avail benefits under the government’s Rs 20,000 crore debt provision for two lakh stressed MSMEs. While about 4 percent said they will take loans where the government will offer 100 percent credit guarantee cover, only 3 percent found the reduction of EPF contribution for organisations -- from 12 percent to 10 percent -- to be useful.

Amit Maheshwari, Managing Partner at chartered accountancy firm Ashok Maheshwary & Associates, said, "Businesses are looking to bring down debt at this time, not increase it by taking more loans. They’re more inclined to conserve cash by cutting costs - by reducing headcount, cutting salaries, giving up their leases."
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 10:54 am

tags #Aatmanirbhar Bharat #Business #coronavirus #India #MSMEs #Reopening India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.