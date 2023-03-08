Only 7% firms have right culture and operating structure to boost digital growth: Report

Only 7 per cent of companies have the correct combination of culture and operating structure to boost growth from digital technologies, according to new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute, a think tank arm of Infosys.

The report — Digital Radar: The Next Digital Frontier — surveyed 2,700 business executives across the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China and India. It found that companies, which make decisions based on high-quality and transparent data and build a culture of responsible risk-taking are more likely to deliver profitable growth in today’s tough macroeconomic conditions.

In addition, organising around products and not process gets new products to market faster, thereby increasing the early-mover advantage, the report stated.

The research suggested three differentiators for success: Use data internally, design organisation culture to take responsible risks, and organise the business around products. Companies excelling in these capabilities enjoy increased profit, brand perception and employee as well as customer engagement, according to the report.

However, less than 10 per cent of firms have mastered these three differentiators, according to the findings. The report found that only 5 per cent of firms currently implement what it defines as universal ‘live data’ approach. This is defined as data that is high-quality, timely and readily available across the organisation. Related stories Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal may slide to Rs 54,510 on hawkish US Fed

Adani Group stocks gain for 6th session; loan pre-payment stokes rally

Zydus Lifesciences gets final USFDA approval for cancer drug; shares flat According to the report, these data practices drive profit through better innovation and new product speed to market. For instance, companies that follow robust data practices for decision-making improved their new product introduction capability by as much as 85 per cent. Companies that organise their teams around their product offerings, instead of business functions, are 50 per cent more likely to be top performers in new product introduction and improve both employee and customer engagement significantly. Yet only half of the respondent companies are currently organised in this way, highlighting a tremendous market opportunity, the report added. The Infosys report identified five culture levers that can improve innovation five-fold — flexible leadership style, leadership and employee diversity, data-driven leadership, rapid test-and-learn, and encouraging risk-taking. Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, said, “We are at a time when businesses and consumers are facing change, tough macro-economic headwinds and a challenging competitive environment. Leaders must see this period as an opportunity to think differently, unlock new structures and ways of working to drive much-needed innovation and growth. Yet, in practice, very few businesses are accomplishing this.” Jeff Kavanaugh, Vice-President and Global Head at Infosys Knowledge Institute, said; “The 2023 Digital Radar reveals a new frontier for business. It outlines three areas to spark innovation and bottom-line growth, showing that highly successful firms recognise the relationship between live data, product-centricity and a responsible-risk taking culture. These companies are a step ahead on their digital journey while caring for people and the planet.”

Moneycontrol News