Only 7% firms have right culture and operating structure to boost digital growth: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

The report by Infosys Knowledge Institute -- a think tank arm of Infosys -- found that companies, which make decisions based on high-quality and transparent data and build a culture of responsible risk-taking are more likely to deliver profitable growth in today’s tough macro-economic conditions

Only 7 per cent of companies have the correct combination of culture and operating structure to boost growth from digital technologies, according to new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute, a think tank arm of Infosys.

The report — Digital Radar: The Next Digital Frontier — surveyed 2,700 business executives across the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China and India. It found that companies, which make decisions based on high-quality and transparent data and build a culture of responsible risk-taking are more likely to deliver profitable growth in today’s tough macroeconomic conditions.

In addition, organising around products and not process gets new products to market faster, thereby increasing the early-mover advantage, the report stated.

The research suggested three differentiators for success: Use data internally, design organisation culture to take responsible risks, and organise the business around products. Companies excelling in these capabilities enjoy increased profit, brand perception and employee as well as customer engagement, according to the report.