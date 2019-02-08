App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Only 61 individuals declared gross income of over Rs 100 cr in AY2017-18

The number of individuals disclosing a gross total income of more than Rs 100 crore in a year in his/her return of income filed with the Income Tax Department was 24 in assessment year 2014-15 and since then it has been steadily rising.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

There were only 61 individuals who declared an income of more than Rs 100 crore during assessment year 2017-18, though the number has risen sharply from 38 in the previous year. This information was provided by Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan to the Lok Sabha in a written reply Friday.

The number of individuals disclosing a gross total income of more than Rs 100 crore in a year in his/her return of income filed with the Income Tax Department was 24 in assessment year 2014-15 and since then it has been steadily rising.

The minister also said there was no official/uniform definition of classification of a person as 'billionaire'.

Replying to another question, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said that government is taking action under Benami Properties Transactions Act, and properties valued at Rs 6,900 crore were under attachment by agencies.

"The income tax authorities till December 2018 have identified more than 2,000 benami transactions," he added.

These include, deposits in bank accounts, plots of land, flat and jewellery, he said, adding that provisional attachment of properties have been done in over 1,800 cases.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.