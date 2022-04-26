Only 4 of top 51 airports cross pre-pandemic mark

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has published its annual report on passenger footfalls for the last financial year, showing the usual trajectory across airports had gone for a toss as the COVID-19 pandemic raged for a second year. This has led to changes in the positions that airports held over the years.

With scheduled International services remaining suspended until March 27, 2022, there was little movement on international routes; airports that had a high concentration of air bubble flights and those under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) reported higher traffic. Even domestic routes were not the same. In fact, a few airports have been punching above their weight and another few investing heavily to get ready for better times ahead.

In financial year 2019-20, 51 airports had a daily footfall of over 1,000 passengers. Just four out of those have crossed the pre-COVID numbers -- Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur and Prayagraj.

Leh handled 37% more passengers in FY 2021-22 than in FY 2019-20, while Jodhpur handled 35% more. Srinagar and Prayagraj followed at 12% and 6.5%, respectively.

Mumbai pips Bengaluru again to occupy the No.2 spot

For the first time, Bengaluru had occupied the second spot in FY 2020-21, moving ahead of Mumbai. While Bengaluru now has two operational runways, Mumbai won back its second spot. With COVID-19 restrictions relaxed, the financial capital was back in the groove.

While the difference between Delhi and Mumbai was 15. 9 million passengers that between Mumbai and Bengaluru was just 5.7 million pre-COVID. Cut to FY 2021-22, the difference between Delhi and Mumbai stands at 14.2 million while that between Mumbai and Bengaluru narrowed to 3.3 million.

Hyderabad makes its mark

Hyderabad has often been seen as the poorer cousin of Bengaluru. Both airports started operations nearly at the same time. The airport had a slender lead over Chennai as the world headed into a lockdown. But since then, Hyderabad has narrowly overtaken Kolkata too to close fourth on the list.

Tourist places make the mark

Goa skirted ahead of Ahmedabad with a footfall of 5.133 million passengers, just 100,000 more than Ahmedabad. The real winner though was Srinagar. Not only did it move up from 19th place to 10th, but it was the only airport in top 10 airports by domestic footfalls to have crossed pre-COVID traffic in FY 2021-22. The airport recorded 32% more passengers in FY 2021-22 over FY 2019-20.

Highest growth from very small airports

The highest growth has come from airports at Jagdalpur, Pakyong, Kalaburagi, Agra, Hindon and Shillong, where passenger count has at least doubled, if not more. This is on the back of new services or very low base numbers for calculation in the pre-COVID era.

New airports not part of list

While the pandemic substantially reduced the number of flights in the country, there were newer routes and newer destinations which joined the air map. These include places like Keshod, Sindhudurg, Rupsi, Kurnool and Gondia, among others. Without a benchmark to calculate against, trends for these airports will only be available in subsequent years.

Still a long way to go in terms of recovery

For the top 20 airports, the average recovery was only 63.27% against FY 2019-20. The drop was largely during the deadly second wave in April - May of 2021 and the recovery since has not been enough to cover up for that loss.

Business traffic moves in droves and it is largely driven by the top airports in the country. To check on how travel and the economy is coming back, the top 20 airport numbers make a significant difference.

The slowest recovery has been in Pune, which also had limited operational hours due to work on the runway for a long period of time, along with a 15-day closure of the airport. This was followed by Chennai, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

International footfalls

Overall international recovery in footfalls has been just 33% of pre-COVID numbers, with Delhi leading most of it. Pre-COVID, Delhi was treading ahead of Mumbai by 5 million per year on the international front. With the numbers truncated, the difference is down to 3 million, but Delhi saw double the footfalls Mumbai did.

While the top remained the same, Kochi pipped Chennai to occupy the third spot. Bengaluru, which was fifth earlier, slipped to the ninth spot. Hyderabad and Kozikode occupied the fifth and sixth spots. Stricter rules and restrictions in Kolkata meant that the city was pushed out of the top 10 airports by international footfalls in the previous financial year and made way for Lucknow to enter the list.

Total traffic

There wasn't much of a change in the top 10 airports by domestic and international footfalls although Kolkata slipped a few places, thanks to losing out on international traffic. Six out of top 10 airports are now private, with two being defence enclaves -- Goa and Pune. Kolkata and Chennai remain the only two airports owned by AAI in the list of top 10 airports.