Only 25% government schools have access to internet

Pallavi Singhal
Mar 27, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Of the 10,22,386 government schools in the country, only 2,47,000 schools had access to internet.

In at least five states in the country, the internet connectivity falls below 10 percent of the total number of schools. (Image: Reuters).

Only 25 percent government schools of the country have access to internet, the Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The data was released in response to a question presented in the Lok Sabha regarding usage of ICT in school education in Government and Government aided schools for imparting education in emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic under the New Education Policy.

The data was sourced from Unified District Information System for Education Plus, a database developed by the education ministry, for the year 2021-22.

