Only 19% employees in India anticipate up to 12% hike in salary

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 24, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

Globally, 83 percent of employees are anticipating a salary hike over the next 12 months, either from their existing employer or by moving jobs, a survey of over 32,000 workers in 17 countries has found.

Last year, 78 percent of employees in India got a raise, with an average hike of 4-6 percent.

The appraisal season is upon us and a survey has found that nine in 10 employees in India expect a pay rise this year, with 19 percent anticipating their salaries to go up by 10-12 percent. Close to 20 percent of employees expect a 4-6 percent hike, a report by US-based ADP Research Institute has said.

The finding comes amid rising prices, job losses and a growing fear of a recession as the global situation remains uncertain. The collapse of some banks in the US, more than a year of the Russia-Ukraine war, which is showing no signs of abating, and other headwinds have only added to the worries.

“Getting a pay rise has become increasingly important, particularly for those in lower- and middle-income brackets. With the rising cost of living, disposable incomes have been affected, and even higher earners are feeling the pressure,” said Rahul Goyal, Managing Director, ADP India.