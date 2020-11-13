Only 14% CEOs say business operations ‘completely normal': CNBC-TV18-CII Survey

Only 14 percent of India Inc's chief executive officers (CEOs) are of the view that their business operations are 'completely normal', while 37 percent say it is "near normal", according to CNBC-TV18-CII survey.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 37.6 percent of the CEOs who participated in poll said their state of business operations had "some way to go", and over 11 percent said there was "a long way to go".

303 CEOs were polled two weeks ago to gauge the pulse of businesses, in the survey conducted by CNBC-TV18 and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The CEOs were also asked about their assessment of the economy, which was severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and consequent lockdown.

More than half (52 percent) of the chief executives said the economic recovery is well-trenched, while 48 percent responded to the question with "No".

While close to 40 percent of the CEOs said the economic recovery was "in-line" with expectations, 35 percent said it was "below expectations". 25.4 percent of the participants were of the view that the economic recovery was "above expectations".

On hiring, the majority of the corporate leaders (70 percent) have a "wait and watch" attitude towards hiring, the survey said.

53.5 percent of the CEOs said they are not looking to institutionalise working from home, while 24.1 percent said they would normalise work-from-home". 22.4 percent of the CEOs said they are thinking about making working from home the norm.