Only 11% of senior leaders in India Inc are women: Report

Only 11 percent of senior leaders in corporate India are women, with large companies having the highest gender representation, according to a study.

"There are only 11 percent senior women leaders in the ecosystem; however, the junior and middle levels fare slightly better at 38 percent and 20 percent, respectively," said the study, which analysed 60 companies.

Overall representation of women in Indian companies is 30 percent, as per the Zinnov-Intel India Gender Diversity Benchmark.

Women's representation in non-technical roles stood at 31 percent and that in technical roles, at 26 percent.

The study notes that gender representation is highest in large companies (33 percent) as compared to that in medium (27 percent) and small companies (21 percent).

With 34 percent female employees, Bengaluru ranks the highest in workplace gender diversity, followed by Mumbai (33 percent).

Also, as a result of the rule that requires at least one woman on every company's board of directors, the number of female board members has risen to 13 percent in 2018 from 5 percent in 2012.

The study also highlighted that companies in Tier-1 cities have a higher proportion of female employees (31 percent), than Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities (25 percent).

"Though women make up 48.2 percent of India's population, a huge gender disparity continues to exist in Indian workplaces," the report said.